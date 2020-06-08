Fita brings in its own medical experts to challenge ban on cigarette sales

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has attached two reports from medical professionals showing that banning the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes is unlikely to have any significant effects on the patterns of use and availability.

Fita went to the high court in Pretoria in May to ask it to set aside the regulations announced by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to ban the sale and purchase of cigarettes and tobacco products under levels 4 and 3 of the lockdown.

Dlamini-Zuma is defending the temporary ban and opposing the application.

In her reasons provided to court on May 27, Dlamini-Zuma said the temporary ban on the sale of tobacco products would mean a "sizeable number of South Africans" would quit smoking once lockdown comes to an end.

She said a report by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) indicated that 88% of smokers were not able to buy cigarettes during level 5 lockdown, suggesting the temporary ban was effective in reducing access to and use of cigarettes.