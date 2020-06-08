Ode to Killer: Award-winning anti-poaching K9 dog put down due to ill health

A legendary police dog named Killer — which was instrumental in the fight against rhino poaching in the country — has been put to sleep after a long illness, SANParks announced at the weekend.

The 11-year-old dog, based in the Kruger National Park, was put down on the advice of veterinary doctors.

The park's K9 manager, Johan de Beer and Killer’s retired handler Amos paid their respects to Killer, which they said had been a hero in the anti-poaching campaign.

“The bad news is that we had to take Killer to the vet to be examined. Because of bad health, we had to put Killer to sleep. Being in the constant pain that he was in, it was just not fair to Killer,” said De Beer.