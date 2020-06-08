Wine and beer sales soar during first week of liquor sales

Wine and beer sales saw a major boost during the first week of reopening licensed liquor venues, according to the alcohol delivery app Bottles.

Last week, licensed liquor venues reopened to sell alcohol, two months after the lockdown ban was put in place at the end of March.

Liquor stores are allowed to operate only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. E-commerce deliveries are subject to the same days and times.

Under level 3 lockdown regulations, alcohol can only be consumed off-site. It can be transported after hours, including Friday, Saturday, Sunday and any public holiday.

“We had an overwhelming response from clients wanting to shop for alcohol on our platform during the first week”, said Vincent Viviers, founder of Bottles.

“We had limited slots and stock available, with order slots booking up in seconds and our app struggling to manage the traffic. We are working closely with our liquor store partners to assess stock availability and operational impact in order to plan and prepare better going forward.”