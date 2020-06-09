Man accused of murdering mother, dumping body in drum of cement

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother and dumped her body in a drum of cement, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said the man was arrested after officers received a tip-off that he was behaving suspiciously at the weekend.

He reported his mother missing at the Brakpan police station on Thursday last week.

“Upon arrival, the man was found sitting outside looking distressed. He was interrogated and said on Thursday night he suffocated his mother to death with a pillow while she was asleep.

“He then mixed cement in a drum outside and he forcefully pressed her lifeless body into it,” Van Staad said.

Van Staad said forensics members found her body after cutting the drum open.

The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon.