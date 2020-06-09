South Africa

Man accused of murdering mother, dumping body in drum of cement

09 June 2020 - 07:21 By Iavan Pijoos
The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon. File Photo.
The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother and dumped her body in a drum of cement, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said the man was arrested after officers received a tip-off that he was behaving suspiciously at the weekend.  

He reported his mother missing at the Brakpan police station on Thursday last week.

“Upon arrival, the man was found sitting outside looking distressed. He was interrogated and said on Thursday night he suffocated his mother to death with a pillow while she was asleep.

“He then mixed cement in a drum outside and he forcefully pressed her lifeless body into it,” Van Staad said.

Van Staad said forensics members found her body after cutting the drum open.

The man was arrested and charged with murder and is expected to appear at the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon.

MORE

Horrific week in KZN as 4 nurses killed, elderly woman raped, child found dead

KwaZulu-Natal was plagued by violence this week as four people were brutally murdered, an elderly woman raped and a child found dead in a sugar cane ...
News
1 day ago

Police have not ruled out domestic violence after finding woman brutally murdered, man dead

The police in Giyani have opened cases of murder and inquest after an incident in which a 45-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in the early ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X