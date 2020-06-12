SA feels the bite as #ColdFront gets everyone huddling for warmth
The SA Weather Service has warned that low temperatures will continue over the weekend and spill over into Monday and Tuesday.
The warning comes as a cold front leaves the country shivering and rainfall across SA is expected to continue on Friday in some areas.
Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said temperatures would fall to below zero in many parts of the country at night.
#ColdFront topped the trends list on Twitter as many woke up to freezing temperatures.
Here's what some had to say:
my favorite time of the year#ColdFront pic.twitter.com/MSlCrSSq6L— BossWoman (@iamleanneross) June 12, 2020
Tshi!!!— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) June 12, 2020
Stay home, keep warm especially if you're single! #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/w4ukvQ5vHh
#ColdFront finally this masks will come in handy ,damnit Johannesburg is freezing 🌬️❄️ pic.twitter.com/o4UuNJyk2k— khani🗯 (@khani_hlahla) June 12, 2020
Whaduup Jozi brace yourself for a Brrrrrrr! Weekend. Stay warm but don't forget social distancing akere #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/XAsn6zAEUN— TroubleGal (@Deartroublegal) June 12, 2020
#ColdFront Bring out those beanies, scarf, gloves, and jackets. 👀 Winter is here. pic.twitter.com/l3A51BiVHl— Død Xola (@Xeth_Ola) June 12, 2020
It's going to be a cold winter bafowethu. Please spare a thought for all the Mzansi Mane's and Mzansi Woman's ou on the street. Food and blankets are welcome, we are all over South Africa. Support us #ColdFront #winter #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BdBcIvrXj7— Mzansi Mane (@mzansi_mane) June 12, 2020