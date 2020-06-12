South Africa

SA feels the bite as #ColdFront gets everyone huddling for warmth

12 June 2020 - 09:40 By Jessica Levitt
Winter is here!
Image: 123RF/Peter Bernik

The SA Weather Service has warned that low temperatures will continue over the weekend and spill over into Monday and Tuesday.

The warning comes as a cold front leaves the country shivering and rainfall across SA is expected to continue on Friday in some areas.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said temperatures would fall to below zero in many parts of the country at night.

#ColdFront topped the trends list on Twitter as many woke up to freezing temperatures.

Here's what some had to say:

