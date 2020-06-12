WATCH | Durban informal settlement in flames, leaving scores homeless

Several families lost their belongings and have been displaced after a fire ripped through an informal settlement in Durban on Friday.

Residents from the Lacey Road informal settlement in Sydenham were forced to flee their homes when the fire broke out around 1pm.

It is unclear how the blaze started.

Since then firefighters have battled to bring the blaze under control.

A dramatic aerial shot shows part of the settlement burning.

Imtiaz Syed, from the community-based organisation Ethekwini Secure, was live on Facebook to show the extent of the damage.