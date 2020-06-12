South Africa

Johannesburg cyclist dead after being hit by 'drunk driver' on pavement

12 June 2020 - 16:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Johannesburg cyclist was killed by an allegedly drunk driver in Fourways, Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A cyclist died in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, after allegedly being hit and dragged by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the incident took place on Uranium Road on Thursday afternoon.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and bumped into and killed the cyclist on the pavement. He also nearly bumped a pedestrian who managed to jump out of the way,” Minaar said.

He said the driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

