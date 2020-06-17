Cape Town springs reopen under strict Covid-19 restrictions

Capetonians can now quench their thirst at the city’s springs.

This is after the city announced this week that springs will open under level 3 of lockdown. But there are conditions - one of them being clean, sanitised hands.

In a statement, Xanthea Limberg, the mayoral committee member for water and waste, said the Newlands and Bradwell springs reopened on Monday.

“The water and sanitation department has received clearance from city health and law enforcement to open the two city-managed spring water collection points in the metro,” said Limberg. “Residents who visit these sites are asked to please take note of the new health and safety protocols.”