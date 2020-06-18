Missing toddler found dead in veld in Orange Farm
A three-year-old child has been found dead in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Thursday.
The toddler’s lifeless body was found stuffed in a plastic bag by a person collecting plastic in the veld, said Capt Kay Makhubele.
“On arrival, police established that the child was killed as she had a stab wound on her upper body,” said Makhubele.
“It was further established that it is the child who was reported missing yesterday [Wednesday] in Orange Farm.”
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video on Twitter showing community members praying at the site where the child’s body was found. The video shows tall grass and rubbish strewn at the site. A woman is heard wailing while others pray.
The body of a three-year-old girl has been found in Orange Farm. @DereleenJames pic.twitter.com/tbribBItj1— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 18, 2020
A case of murder is under investigation, said Makhubele.
No arrests have been made yet.