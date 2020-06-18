South Africa

Missing toddler found dead in veld in Orange Farm

18 June 2020 - 20:09 By Naledi Shange
A three-year-old child who went missing in Orange Farm has been found stabbed to death and stuffed into a plastic bag.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A three-year-old child has been found dead in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found stuffed in a plastic bag by a person collecting plastic in the veld, said Capt Kay Makhubele.

“On arrival, police established that the child was killed as she had a stab wound on her upper body,” said Makhubele.

“It was further established that it is the child who was reported missing yesterday [Wednesday] in Orange Farm.”

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video on Twitter showing community members praying at the site where the child’s body was found. The video shows tall grass and rubbish strewn at the site. A woman is heard wailing while others pray.

A case of murder is under investigation, said Makhubele.

No arrests have been made yet. 

