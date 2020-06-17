Ramaphosa on gender-based violence: 'Their killers thought they could silence them but we will speak for them'

SA finds itself in the midst of two devastating epidemics: the novel coronavirus — and the scourge of gender-based violence that has seen a number of women brutally killed over the past few weeks.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who described the crimes committed against women and children as appalling in an address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

It was nothing less than a war being waged against women and children, Ramaphosa added.

He said the perpetrators of violence against women and children should receive sentences that fit the horrific crimes they commit.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I stand before the women and girls of South Africa this evening to talk about another pandemic that is raging in our country — the killing of women and children by the men of our country.

“As a man, as a husband and as a father, I am appalled at what is no less than a war being waged against the women and children of our country,” he said.