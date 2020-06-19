Jozini truck driver abandons bail, bystanders relive the horror

On June 10, Ntuli lost control of an empty sugar cane truck he had been driving on Jozini's main road, ramming into nine vehicles before ploughing into an market area where street vendors had set up shop, killing eight and injuring 32 others.

Times Select reported that Ntuli had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and that blood specimens, taken upon his arrest, have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

During his first appearance, prosecutor Sduduziwe Nyawo informed the court that further charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide could be added later.

MEC for transport, community safety and liaison in the province, Bheki Ntuli, confirmed to TimesLIVE that one of the critically injured people had died in hospital on Sunday morning, bringing the death toll to nine.

Witnesses and survivors struggled to describe the moments leading up to the incident.

Ntombfuthi Menyuka, 43, said she had been waiting for a bus.