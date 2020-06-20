KZN education department slams call by SGBs to keep pupils home as 'unconstitutional'

A call by some school governing bodies for parents to keep their children at home has been slammed as “unconstitutional” by the KwaZulu-Natal education department.

In a statement released on Saturday the department said: “We want to indicate that we view this as an instigation to destabilise the education system and, secondly, disregarding the Covid-19 regulations of gatherings.

“To this end the law enforcement agencies have been alerted of this move by certain individuals.”