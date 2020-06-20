Game Review: Desperados III

Fans of real-time tactical strategy have been in a bit of a lurch for over a decade now. The one bright spot recently has been Mimimi Games’ previous entry into the genre — Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — and having proven themselves worthy with that title, the studio was given the licence to the venerable Desperados series. Desperados III functions as a prequel to the original series so it’s perfect for those who missed out (or weren’t born yet) when the first game was released back in 2001.

Having grown up on a steady diet of Commandos, playing this felt like coming home, only better because home got upgraded with all the mod cons. Desperados III looks and plays beautifully. Levels are intricately detailed, and animations are smooth and expressive. The first time I held down ALT and freely rotated the camera was kind of mind-blowing.

The campaign takes you through mountains, frontier towns, swamps, the sumptuous city of New Orleans, and beyond. Each level is made up of a series of interconnected puzzles, each of which has multiple solutions, depending on how you want to tackle them. You can go in stealthily or guns blazing, or look for opportunities to create “accidents”, such as pushing boulders onto people. Desperados III is very good at walking the line between frustrating and rewarding, presenting you with many different paths and obstacles, and just as many ways to surmount them. Saving and reloading is encouraged; in fact, you can set a reminder to appear if you haven’t saved recently.