Darkness hits Joburg due to widespread outage and load-shedding

Parts of Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, were still without power on Monday night due to a tripped distributor.

City Power said it was busy dealing with the outage, which was affecting a number of areas around Roodepoort as a result of a tripped distributor at Peter Road and Christian De Wet substations.

Areas that are affected are:

Amarosa;

Wilropark;

Strubens Valley;

Willowbrook;

Little Falls;

Poortview;

Ruimsig; and

Wilgeheuwel and surrounds.

“The team is on site busy with investigation,” said City Power.

Meanwhile, City Power said it had implemented load-shedding in some areas in Alexandra due to the overloading on its network. This would last from 6pm to 10pm on Monday.

“Alexandra substation is under tremendous pressure due to the overloading in the area caused by the increase in demand during this cold weather. This is threatening the entire substation,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Areas affected include Tsutsumani and East Bank.

“We will monitor the load until it has normalised. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this,” said Mangena.