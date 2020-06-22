Soccer

Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19

22 June 2020 - 18:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Given Mashikinya of Bloemfontein Celtic in action.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that midfielder Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19.

The club revealed in a statement on Monday afternoon that Mashikinya’s results came back positive after they conducted tests on players last week in preparation for the safe return to non-contact training.

"Bloemfontein Celtic can confirm that after we have conducted Covid-19 tests on Friday 19 June 2020 one player (Given Mashikinya) has tested positive‚” read the Celtic statement.

“The player was and still is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation for the next 14 days.

"In accordance with relevant protocols‚ NHI has been notified of the case by the club.

"We urge everybody to continue practising safe and healthy measures to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

Some of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams have been testing their players and essential staff after the league issued out communication detailing steps they need to follow to ensure that they comply with return to non-contact training.

Celtic becomes the second PSL club to publicly announce that their player has tested positive for coronavirus after Orlando Pirates did the same with Ben Motshwari last month.

Motshwari has since recovered from the virus.

It has also emerged that staff members at Stellenbosch FC have tested positive for Covid-19 after their first round of testing and the club is expected to release a statement on the matter at a later stage.

