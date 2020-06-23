111 deaths in a single day as SA hits another grim Covid-19 milestone

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that 78 of the new deaths were in the Western Cape, 28 were from the Eastern Cape, four from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Mpumalanga - taking the national total to 2,102.

This is just 15 days after the 1,000 death milestone was hit on June 8. The first fatality was reported on March 27.

There were also an additional 4,518 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, meaning that there were now 106,108 cases across SA.

Before Tuesday's announcement, SA's deadliest days were June 19 (94 deaths), June 15 (88 deaths), and June 8 and 9 (82 deaths each).