South Africa

Former KZN agriculture head and service provider face corruption charges

25 June 2020 - 14:29 By Orrin Singh
Siphiwe Mkhize, the former head of department for the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development.
Siphiwe Mkhize, the former head of department for the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development.
Image: https://agriculture-horticulture.conferenceseries.com

Former head of the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development, Dr Siphiwe Felix Mkhize, has been arrested by the Hawks for corruption. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE that Mkhize, 60, and a service provider, Erick Zondi, 49, were arrested and appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of corruption on Thursday. 

According to Mhlongo it is alleged that from November 2016 to January 2017, Ikhwezi Protection Services, represented by Zondi, purchased a motor vehicle to the value of R541,800 from Kempster Ford Durban for Mkhize.

“Mkhize was at the time the HOD of KZN agriculture and rural development. He was responsible for the extension and month-to-month payments for the said service provider at the time of the purchase of the motor vehicle,” said Mhlongo. 

In 2018 TimesLIVE reported that Mkhize had resigned after he was suspended from the department for being implicated in a R5m fraud and corruption scandal involving various staff members‚ including those from supply chain management. 

Mhlongo said the accused briefly appeared in the Durban magistrate's court and were released on bail.

They are expected back in court on July 28.

MORE

Malema 'sets record straight' on VBS Bank allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Thursday address the media on various corruption allegations regarding VBS Mutual Bank.
Politics
2 hours ago

Jacob Zuma's followers to gather at Joburg hotel to support him during his trial

MK Veteran's Carl Niehaus said followers from other provinces were encouraged to hold similar gatherings to support Jacob Zuma while adhering to the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Pravin Gordhan vows to try to find funds for SA Express employees

The government will try to find funds to help desperate employees of bankrupt, state-owned SA Express who have not been paid for several months, says ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. ‘I’m running late,’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  4. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa
  5. Durban drive-by shooting victims were 'wanted for murder' South Africa

Latest Videos

No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be
Unpacking Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech
X