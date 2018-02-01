Two KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development officials have been fired for fraud and corruption amounting to R5-million. The pair colluded with service providers by inflating invoices to get kickbacks.

The department has laid criminal charges against both officials and the service providers in a bid to recover the money. Other implicated officials have resigned from the department.

However‚ the department would not reveal the names of the officials and the service providers implicated but the officials were linked to its supply chain management division.

Provincial agriculture and rural development MEC Themba Mthembu told the KZN legislature’s agriculture portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday that the supply chain management division was beset by gross malpractice‚ corruption and mismanagement.