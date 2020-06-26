South Africa

Casino floors will have to be half-empty when they open from Monday

26 June 2020 - 20:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has issued guidelines under which casinos should operate.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Nasief Manie

Casinos will only be allowed to be half-full when they open from Monday.

This is according to the tourism department, which issued guidelines under which casinos should operate.

The number of people allowed to enter a casino may not be more than 50% based on its available gambling floor space. Casinos should also ensure compliance with physical distancing requirements.

“[They should] keep a daily record of the full details of all employees, delivery agents and customers,” the department said.

Under the guidelines, casinos are also required to conduct a screening questionnaire for every guest, and take precautionary measures to protect guests and others on the premises. Such measures may include denying a guest access to the premises.

“After screening, where necessary, isolate a person in a facility designated for isolation within their premises.

“No person shall be allowed into premises if that person is not wearing a cloth mask, or homemade item that covers the nose and mouth,” the department said.

Guests are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, and to sanitise.

“Frequently sanitise guests during their stay in the premises or provide guests with sanitisers for frequent use, sanitise all machine and other surfaces touched after every use, or provide guests with sanitisers to sanitise the surface that they will occupy and touch,” the department said.

According to the guidelines, all establishments, including restaurants, fast food outlets and coffee shops, hotels, lodges, bed and breakfast establishments and casinos should train their employees.

“The employer must inform employees, delivery persons on the responsibility to advise the employer if they are tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive,” the department said.

It added: “We take this moment to appreciate the role played by various leaders of the sector, specifically captains of industry, leadership of TBCSA [Tourism Business Council of SA]  together with various small businesses in townships, rural communities, the women in tourism and other individuals who have reached out to make submissions as we move to rebuild our sector.”

