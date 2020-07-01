South Africa

SCA judgment on Afrikaans at Unisa an 'enormous victory': AfriForum

01 July 2020 - 16:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Unisa's language policy has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Image: Dudu Zitha/Sunday Times

AfriForum has described the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling declaring the University of South Africa’s language policy - which excludes Afrikaans as a language of learning - unconstitutional as an “enormous victory”.

AfriForum approached the SCA to appeal against an earlier ruling by the high court that supported a council and senate resolution to approve the new language policy.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the court set aside the resolution that removed Afrikaans as a language of learning and tuition at the institution.

Alana Bailey, head of cultural affairs at AfriForum, said the ruling, which came after a five-year battle, was of “enormous interest" to all Afrikaans students in the country, but also for the future of Afrikaans as a language.

“The fact the Supreme Court of Appeal delivered this ruling is of great interest – it is the highest court that has yet ruled in favour of Afrikaans education on tertiary level. The cost order against Unisa further confirms the moral high ground of students who demand the right to education in their native language,” said Bailey.

“It is important that it is eventually acknowledged that access to tertiary education must be extended to not only create room for English first-language speakers, but to also accommodate more native languages. Unisa has yet again excluded Afrikaans recently from their plans to encourage staff and students to master more languages.

“The ruling emphasises that Afrikaans also has a place on government-supported campuses.”

READ MORE:

'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Unisa's decision to stop tuition in Afrikaans

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that a resolution taken by the University of South Africa (Unisa) to exclude Afrikaans as a language of ...
News
6 hours ago

Judge exonerates Stellenbosch vice-chancellor of interfering in language policy case

Professor Wim de Villiers, rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University, has been exonerated after an independent investigation into ...
News
6 months ago

Constitutional court rules in favour of Stellenbosch's English language policy

The Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the High Court that Stellenbosch University was correct in implementing its 2016 policy ...
News
8 months ago

