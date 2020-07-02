South Africa

Royce-Rolls does not belong to me: pastor Alph Lukau

02 July 2020 - 07:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Pastor Alph Lukau says a Rolls Royce he is pictured with in photos circulating on social media is not his.
Pastor Alph Lukau says a Rolls Royce he is pictured with in photos circulating on social media is not his.
Image: Alleluia Ministries

Alleluia Ministries International's pastor Alph Lukau has denied social media claims that a Rolls-Royce he was pictured with belongs to him.

Photos of Lukau standing next to and sitting inside a Rolls-Royce surfaced on Twitter this week.

“In case you have been thinking where Alph Lukau — the guy who woke up Elliot from the dead — is, here he is with his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Scam them, Papa,” posted popular Twitter user Man’s Not Barry Roux.

Lukau, who is said to be fasting together with the congregation until next week Tuesday, said the car did not belong to him.

“It is not my car. It belongs to someone at church and he came with it to show us. That’s all,” Lukau said in a message.

“It should be clear that I have not bought the Rolls [Royce] but I would rather break myself into pieces to feed our people all over.”

He said his church had since the lockdown started given “close to 100 tonnes” of food parcels to poor communities.

“I have been carrying the bags [of food] myself,” he said.

Lukau faced a barrage of public censure when a video showing him allegedly “resurrecting” a man from the dead went viral on social media last year.

At the time, the church claimed to have been the victim of an “unwarranted and sustained attack” fuelled by bias, speculation and “a blatant” refusal to accept “certain irrefutable facts”.

“At no stage did the pastor [Lukau] claim that he resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified by his family as Elliot,” said the church.

READ MORE:

Alph Lukau's church donates food parcels to 1,000 families in Soweto

Pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International has donated groceries to 1,000 poor families in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
News
2 months ago

Charges withdrawn against Alph Lukau resurrection hoax accused

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has provisionally withdrawn charges against two people arrested in connection with the "resurrection hoax" at ...
News
11 months ago

Lukau resurrection hoax: accused shares ID with two other people

One of the two people implicated in the hoax resurrection video flighted in February by pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International, shares ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa
  5. Gauteng looking at 'intermittent' lockdown as it prepares for worst in Covid-19 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X