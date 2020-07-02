Royce-Rolls does not belong to me: pastor Alph Lukau

Alleluia Ministries International's pastor Alph Lukau has denied social media claims that a Rolls-Royce he was pictured with belongs to him.

Photos of Lukau standing next to and sitting inside a Rolls-Royce surfaced on Twitter this week.

“In case you have been thinking where Alph Lukau — the guy who woke up Elliot from the dead — is, here he is with his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Scam them, Papa,” posted popular Twitter user Man’s Not Barry Roux.

Lukau, who is said to be fasting together with the congregation until next week Tuesday, said the car did not belong to him.

“It is not my car. It belongs to someone at church and he came with it to show us. That’s all,” Lukau said in a message.

“It should be clear that I have not bought the Rolls [Royce] but I would rather break myself into pieces to feed our people all over.”