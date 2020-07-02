Royce-Rolls does not belong to me: pastor Alph Lukau
Alleluia Ministries International's pastor Alph Lukau has denied social media claims that a Rolls-Royce he was pictured with belongs to him.
Photos of Lukau standing next to and sitting inside a Rolls-Royce surfaced on Twitter this week.
“In case you have been thinking where Alph Lukau — the guy who woke up Elliot from the dead — is, here he is with his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Scam them, Papa,” posted popular Twitter user Man’s Not Barry Roux.
Lukau, who is said to be fasting together with the congregation until next week Tuesday, said the car did not belong to him.
“It is not my car. It belongs to someone at church and he came with it to show us. That’s all,” Lukau said in a message.
“It should be clear that I have not bought the Rolls [Royce] but I would rather break myself into pieces to feed our people all over.”
In case you have been thinking where Alpha Lukau, the guy who woke up Elliot from the dead is. Here he is with his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Scam them Papa. pic.twitter.com/UxBrhVkeRP— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 1, 2020
He said his church had since the lockdown started given “close to 100 tonnes” of food parcels to poor communities.
“I have been carrying the bags [of food] myself,” he said.
Lukau faced a barrage of public censure when a video showing him allegedly “resurrecting” a man from the dead went viral on social media last year.
At the time, the church claimed to have been the victim of an “unwarranted and sustained attack” fuelled by bias, speculation and “a blatant” refusal to accept “certain irrefutable facts”.
“At no stage did the pastor [Lukau] claim that he resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified by his family as Elliot,” said the church.