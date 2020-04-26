Alph Lukau's church donates food parcels to 1,000 families in Soweto

“We started with 500 food parcels in Alexandra. The need [for food] is growing. We have now doubled the number [in Soweto],” Gaca said.

The food parcels included maize meal, rice, beans, tinned fish, potatoes and cooking oil.

She said the church would identify other communities in need. “The initiative has been well received, our pastor does not want to stop. It's a blessing to be able to do that.

“Giving is at the centre of the word of God. A church has a responsibility of not only feeding people spiritually. The church has a responsibility to help wherever there is a need,” Gaca said.

“The church has done a great job in ensuring that it looks after people who are in need. We are more grateful to Pastor Alph Lukau for this kind gesture,” said Vuyiswa Gumede, community leader in Orlando West.

She said the food would be distributed to families that had been identified by co-ordinators in the Soweto area.

Lukau faced a barrage of public censure when a video showing him allegedly “resurrecting” a man from the dead, went viral on social media last year.

At the time, the church claimed to have been the victim of an “unwarranted and sustained attack” fuelled by bias, speculation and “a blatant” refusal to accept “certain irrefutable facts”.

“At no stage did the pastor [Lukau] claim that he resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified by his family as Elliot,” said the church.