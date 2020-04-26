Alph Lukau's church donates food parcels to 1,000 families in Soweto
Pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International has donated groceries to 1,000 poor families in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
The donation, according to spokesperson Busi Gaca, was part of the church foundation's ongoing community outreach programme.
“We started this way before lockdown, but the effort has been intensified because of the great need during lockdown. This is something we do as a church every single time,” Gaca said.
She said when leaders of the church saw a need for food in communities like Soweto, they decided to contribute by donating basic necessities.
“Currently, our country, like the rest of the world, is grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, we cannot overlook the importance of providing essential items like food to vulnerable communities that are highly impacted by the necessary lockdown.
“While the government is doing its utmost best to contain the spread of the virus and help those who are infected and affected, we have a role to play by making sure that the basic needs of our people are covered,” said Gaca.
Gaca said the foundation had, since the lockdown started, donated food in Alexandra, Tembisa and Malboro.
“We started with 500 food parcels in Alexandra. The need [for food] is growing. We have now doubled the number [in Soweto],” Gaca said.
The food parcels included maize meal, rice, beans, tinned fish, potatoes and cooking oil.
She said the church would identify other communities in need. “The initiative has been well received, our pastor does not want to stop. It's a blessing to be able to do that.
“Giving is at the centre of the word of God. A church has a responsibility of not only feeding people spiritually. The church has a responsibility to help wherever there is a need,” Gaca said.
“The church has done a great job in ensuring that it looks after people who are in need. We are more grateful to Pastor Alph Lukau for this kind gesture,” said Vuyiswa Gumede, community leader in Orlando West.
She said the food would be distributed to families that had been identified by co-ordinators in the Soweto area.
Lukau faced a barrage of public censure when a video showing him allegedly “resurrecting” a man from the dead, went viral on social media last year.
At the time, the church claimed to have been the victim of an “unwarranted and sustained attack” fuelled by bias, speculation and “a blatant” refusal to accept “certain irrefutable facts”.
“At no stage did the pastor [Lukau] claim that he resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified by his family as Elliot,” said the church.