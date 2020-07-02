WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout

VNS Motors' Suman Naidu said Tebogo Masoko had contacted him after the car was advertised on Facebook.

“He was very interested in the car and he said he wanted it as a birthday gift for his son. They came in and had a look and they were happy,” he said.

Naidu added that the purchase price was listed at R160,000 but Masoko had convinced him to offer a R5,000 discount.

“They signed all the paperwork here and he [Tebogo Masoko] transferred the money from his company’s account into ours. The next thing we had the Hawks show up here,” he said.

Investigators quizzed Naidu, he said, on details of the purchase and also viewed CCTV footage of Masoko and his wife in the dealership.

Neither Phohole nor his relatives have been arrested or charged. They refused to comment on the car splurge when contacted by TimesLIVE.

The Sunday Times reported that Phohole had become an instant millionaire with the bungled payment, his bank balance pushed from R12 into the millions — much of it then quickly funnelled out.

Two weeks ago, the graft-busting Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order from the Pretoria high court, freezing money in his account and 27 others.

By May 27, when the FIC froze his account, only R7,155.86 remained.

Another R100,201.33 was found in another Capitec account in his name, and a total of R3.2m in those of his girlfriend and family — but R2.4m is still missing.