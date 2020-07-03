'The youngest children should be prioritised': Child development organisation on halting of pre-Grade R

“There is absolutely no reason why early childhood development centres and pre-Grade R schools should not be allowed to open if they are in compliance with the health regulations.”

These are the words of South African Montessori Association spokesperson, Samantha Streak, on the halt of early childhood development centres (ECDCs) and pre-Grade R grades from reopening on Monday.

This week, basic education minister Angie Motshekga updated the directions on the return of school pupils, putting the brakes on ECDCs and pre-Grade R grades reopening.

The U-turn comes after Motshekga earlier announced that only pre-Grade R schools and ECDCs that were affiliated to schools could return from Monday.

According to Motshekga's spokesperson, Hope Mokgatlhe, the decision to halt these programmes came after reports that were presented during a virtual Council of Education Ministers (CEM) meeting on Thursday.

“These reports provided a broad review of all the developments relating to the phased approach to the return of learners to school,” Mokgatlhe told TimesLIVE.

“After careful consideration of all the reports, CEM decided that only Grade 6, Grade 11, and Grade R will return to school on Monday. The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiated approach within the stipulated time frames as per the gazette by the minister.”

A media briefing will be hosted at the weekend to elaborate on the revised plans to phase in the remaining grades to allow schools to reach normality by August, said Mokgatlhe.