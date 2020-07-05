Covid-19 claims the lives of four teachers and security guard in KZN
Four teachers and a security guard have died as a result of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Premier Sihle Zikalala, during an update on the pandemic on Sunday, said: “We are saddened to announce that five of employees from the department of education have succumbed to Covid-19.
“They are two teachers from Zululand, one teacher from Umzinyathi, one teacher from Umlazi and a security guard from iLembe,” said the premier.
As of Sunday the number of infected people in the provincial schooling system had more than doubled to 429 from 187 a week ago.
“The new figure includes 306 teachers, 81 learners and 42 other employees of the department. uMgungundlovu remains the hardest hit district with 93 positive cases,” said Zikalala.
Of the 345 schools affected by Covid-19 in the province, 236 had returned to full operation while 70 were expected to resume on Monday, coinciding with the planned return of grade 11 and 6 pupils.
“The 39 schools that reported positive cases on July 2 and 3 are expected to return to normal by not later than Wednesday. It is expected that new cases will keep coming, forcing some of the schools to take a break while dealing with issues of screening, testing and decontamination,” said Zikalala.
In preparation for the return of two grades, Zikalala said the department of education had provided 1,060 toilets to schools after an audit.
“The department has put systems in place to provide meals, even to learners who will not be returning to schools tomorrow. There are 2.34 million learners from 5,344 schools who are the beneficiaries. Covid-19 has put tremendous pressure on all of us and our communities that are already struggling financially,” he said.