South Africa

People under 55 without comorbidities slip down Covid-19 test priority list

06 July 2020 - 09:07 By Iavan Pijoos
Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, Pathcare said it would now only test patients most in need and at risk.
Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, Pathcare said it would now only test patients most in need and at risk.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

With infections surging and a limited number of test kits, pathology practice Pathcare is restricting Covid-19 tests to patients most in need and at risk.

This is being implemented at all its laboratories and depots from Monday.

The following categories of patients will only be tested on referral by a health-care professional:

  • Hospital inpatients, in other words those admitted with symptoms related to Covid-19, or any other emergency surgical or medical cases;
  • Health-care workers;
  • Patients older than 55 years with symptoms related to Covid-19;
  • Patients younger than 55 years with Covid-19 symptoms and suffering from any of the following comorbidities: diabetes, hypertension or heart disease, cancer, immune-compromised patients like those with HIV with poor compliance to antiretrovirals, active tuberculosis, chronic lung disease on treatment for asthma or chronic obstructive airway disease;
  • Pre-admission of non-emergency surgical or medical cases.

The following patients will not be tested for Covid-19:

  • Asymptomatic outpatients. This includes patients exposed to positive cases, including those older than 55 years or suffering from comorbidities, but without any symptoms; 
  • Retesting of Covid-19 positive patients after completion of the prescribed period of self-isolation;
  • Screening for the purpose of returning to work for non-essential services;
  • Workplace mass screening;
  • Self-referred patients.

“We request that, as far as possible, you do not refer symptomatic patients under the age of 55 without comorbidities for testing to preserve testing capacity for vulnerable patients.

“We will keep you informed of changes to our capacity and ability to extend the testing again,” Pathcare’s John Douglass said.

New policies clarify who must pay for Covid-19 tests

People covered by medical schemes no longer have to pay for negative Covid-19 tests done in the private sector, as long as they are referred by a ...
News
1 month ago

SANDF medics to help as Eastern Cape struggles to cope with Covid-19 surge

Getting tested for Covid-19 at Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay could take at least two days of queueing from as early as 5am — and even ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  5. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X