South Africa

Alcohol will be banned 'with immediate effect': Ramaphosa

12 July 2020 - 20:37 By Matthew Savides
Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
"The sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect."

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a national address on Sunday night.

He said this was to make sure that hospital beds were not taken up "by those who come in resulting from alcohol-induced trauma or injuries".

"There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence as well as trauma that is alcohol-induced," said Ramaphosa.

He added that many of these problems took place at night.

For this reason, a curfew, with effect from Monday, will be in place from 9pm to 4am daily.

