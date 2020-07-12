South Africa

Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday

12 July 2020 - 14:33 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The SA Weather Service on Sunday warned of a looming strong cold front expected to bring severe storms to the Western Cape on Monday.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

The SA Weather Service on Sunday warned of a looming strong cold front, expected to bring severe storms to the Western Cape from Monday.

The service said current indications were that the storm could be more severe than the one that made landfall last week.

Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said coastal parts of the province were expected to be severely affected by storm surges, with wave heights of up to 12m expected.

“The storm is predicted to make landfall at Cape Columbine on the west coast, whereafter it will move across the province to Cape Agulhas and later towards Plettenberg Bay tomorrow [Monday] afternoon. Small ports and harbours in particular are urged to take precautionary steps,” he said.

Bredell has urged residents o to stay indoors and limit travelling as much as possible.

“Conditions will be difficult, with strong winds and lots of rain predicted again. All key disaster management stakeholders have been informed proactively to ensure all possible mitigation measures are put in place. The easiest number to remember to call in the Western Cape is 112,” he said.

The weather service said the cold front would bring large waves, gale-force to strong gale-force winds (estimated between 65km/h to 100km/h) and possible flooding.

