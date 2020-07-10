Flooding in Cape Town as first of three storms hits SA

Sea rescuers have already responded to three emergency incidents along the Western Cape coastline as the first of three cold fronts made landfall in the province on Thursday.

With a second cold front expected to arrive on Friday afternoon, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon warned the public that lulls between storms may give the false impression that the coastlines are safe.

Thursday’s front brought heavy rains and Cape Town reported flooding at several informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Philippi, Wallacedene, Mfuleni and Delft.

“The transport department is providing sand and milling and the informal settlement management department will provide flood kits,” said the city’s disaster risk management spokesperson Chantel Alexander.

“Roadways are flooded across the city, notably in Tokai, Ravensmead, Kuils River and Mitchells Plain. Transport (department) is clearing roadways. Trees have been uprooted in Kloof Street in Clifton,” she said.

The storm also caused power outages in Philippi, Browns Farm, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Grassy Park, and Parkwood. Alexander said the city’s electricity department was working on restoring electricity.

After Friday’s cold front, which is expected to bring snow to large parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, another front is expected to make landfall on Monday.

The SA Weather Service tweeted that municipalities in the Eastern Cape could expect snow of up to 15cm.