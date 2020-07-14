South Africa

FROM THE STREETS

WATCH | ‘Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban

14 July 2020 - 14:51 By Anthony Molyneaux

President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol for the second time on Sunday night, when he addressed the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The immediate ban has been met with mixed reactions.

"Now the president is forcing me to drink ginger beer, like this is 1947. He thinks we are all from the village!" said Brandon Greef.

We took to the streets of Cape Town to find out what people thought about the latest ban.

