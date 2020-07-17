Man hangs himself 'after positive Covid-19 test'

The man's younger brother, who can't be named to protect his family from possible stigmatisation, said his brother came back home two weeks ago from Gauteng where he worked in one of the metros.

“He didn't show any signs of weakness and I didn't know that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was always at home with his family,” he said.

The deceased's wife and children refused to speak to Sowetan.

The brother said he received a call informing him that his elder brother had committed suicide.

“I rushed home and found him hanging from the roof with a wire around his neck. Then the wife explained to me that his results came [back] positive two days before he killed himself,” he said.

He said his brother was buried in the early hours of the morning yesterday by at least 15 family members.

A village resident said he learnt with shock that his fellow villager “killed himself over coronavirus”.

“I heard the news from some of the community members who were going to dig the grave for the same man on Wednesday. I can't believe that man died, he was calm and humble.”

Another resident said they were fearful because they didn't know the extent of the virus in the village.