Firefighters battling blaze at Maritzburg landfill since midnight
21 July 2020 - 13:02
The Pietermaritzburg fire department has been working non-stop since midnight to extinguish a blaze at the city's landfill site.
The Msunduzi municipality said the teams on site on Tuesday were doing their best to douse the fire that started at midnight.
"On site, we have two payloaders, one dozer, one tipper truck and one compactor making sure the fire can be stopped," the municipality said.
The national department of environmental affairs has approved the Working on Fire team to also be in attendance.