South Africa

Firefighters battling blaze at Maritzburg landfill since midnight

21 July 2020 - 13:02 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The Msunduzi municipality said firefighters were doing their best to extinguish the blaze.
The Msunduzi municipality said firefighters were doing their best to extinguish the blaze.
Image: supplied

The Pietermaritzburg fire department has been working non-stop since midnight to extinguish a blaze at the city's landfill site.

The Msunduzi municipality said the teams on site on Tuesday were doing their best to douse the fire that started at midnight.

"On site, we have two payloaders, one dozer, one tipper truck and one compactor making sure the fire can be stopped," the municipality said.

The national department of environmental affairs has approved the Working on Fire team to also be in attendance.

MORE

Veld fire sets transformer substation alight in southern Joburg

City Power hs appealed to people not to light fires near its infrastructure after one of its transformer substations in Mondeor in the south of ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Vehicles torched, shots fired in Durban service delivery protests

Lamontville, south of Durban, was rocked by violent service delivery protests which saw an angry mob torch a number of vehicles at the municipal ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  3. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News
  4. Niece says Zindzi's deployment to Liberia was 'punishment' for land reform ... News
  5. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X