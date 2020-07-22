Covid-19 death estimate rises to 17,000 — four times the official number

“Compared with the predicted number of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending July 14, the Eastern Cape had 116% more, Gauteng had 117% more, the Western Cape had 57% more and KwaZulu-Natal had 49% more.

“Of the provinces without metropolitan areas, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo and North West have also started experiencing an increase in the excess number of natural deaths, ranging from 238 to 331.

“The number of deaths from unnatural causes (such as road traffic fatalities and homicides) was 20% below the predicted number for the week ending July 14.”

Excess deaths reported by the council include those directly attributable to Covid-19 and those that occurred from other natural causes that could not be treated or prevented because people were afraid to seek care, or because there were constraints on health services.

In its latest weekly report on Wednesday, the council estimated excess deaths totalled 5,022 in the week ending July 14, when there were only 746 official Covid-19 deaths.