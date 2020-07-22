South Africa

Covid-19 death estimate rises to 17,000 — four times the official number

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
22 July 2020 - 18:38
Workmen at Honingnestkrans cemetery in Tshwane prepare graves for Covid-19 burials. The pandemic has probably claimed four times more lives in SA - directly or indirectly - than health department statistics indicate, says the SA Medical Research Council.
Workmen at Honingnestkrans cemetery in Tshwane prepare graves for Covid-19 burials. The pandemic has probably claimed four times more lives in SA - directly or indirectly - than health department statistics indicate, says the SA Medical Research Council.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The number of excess deaths from natural causes has risen to 17,090, according to SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) analysts.

The toll is for the period May 6-July 14, when the official Covid-19 death toll was 4,346.

This means the pandemic has probably claimed four times more lives in SA — directly or indirectly — than health department statistics indicate.

How the number of deaths in SA is continuing to outpace expectations based on previous years.
How the number of deaths in SA is continuing to outpace expectations based on previous years.
Image: Medical Research Council

The largest burden of excess deaths is being borne by people over 60, who account for 11,175.

The provinces with the most excess deaths are those with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases: the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The sharp increases noted in the previous report in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have continued,” said the council's Debbie Bradshaw, Ria Laubscher, Rob Dorrington, Pam Groenewald and Tom Moultrie.

The number of excess natural deaths by province and metro. In each case, the period has been determined based on when an upturn in the number of natural deaths became apparent.
The number of excess natural deaths by province and metro. In each case, the period has been determined based on when an upturn in the number of natural deaths became apparent.
Image: Medical Research Council

“Compared with the predicted number of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending July 14, the Eastern Cape had 116% more, Gauteng had 117% more, the Western Cape had 57% more and KwaZulu-Natal had 49% more.

“Of the provinces without metropolitan areas, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo and North West have also started experiencing an increase in the excess number of natural deaths, ranging from 238 to 331.

“The number of deaths from unnatural causes (such as road traffic fatalities and homicides) was 20% below the predicted number for the week ending July 14.”

Excess deaths reported by the council include those directly attributable to Covid-19 and those that occurred from other natural causes that could not be treated or prevented because people were afraid to seek care, or because there were constraints on health services.

In its latest weekly report on Wednesday, the council estimated excess deaths totalled 5,022 in the week ending July 14, when there were only 746 official Covid-19 deaths.

Excess deaths from natural causes are growing weekly.
Excess deaths from natural causes are growing weekly.
Image: Medical Research Council

BusinessLIVE reported that the gap is not unique to SA: around the world, official Covid-19 death reports generally underestimate the true extent of the disease as they only reflect deaths in facilities where patients have been tested.

Many countries are tracking excess Covid-19 deaths by comparing the number of natural deaths in a given period to a recent historical average.

However, the council said it had used a lower baseline for comparison than the historical average to take account of the marked decline in deaths observed before Covid-19 fatalities were significant.

Most other countries tracking excess deaths imposed lockdowns after their Covid-19 death rates had risen significantly, said UCT demographer Dorrington.

“We entered a very severe lockdown relatively early in the epidemic, which resulted in a decline in both unnatural and natural deaths. Thus instead of being at, or close to, the expected numbers of deaths when Covid-19 deaths started rising rapidly, the numbers of all-cause deaths were significantly below the expected number,” he told BusinessLIVE.

“Using the standard approach would have produced excess deaths below the confirmed number of Covid-19 deaths for several weeks before Covid-19 deaths made up the shortfall.”

The council's analysis used death records from the national population register, maintained by the department of home affairs, which only covers people with an SA identity number. It adjusted these numbers to allow for deaths not recorded.

The report excludes deaths below the age of one year, because babies that die before their births are registered with home affairs are not recorded in the population register. Home affairs offices were closed during lockdown level 5 and those in hospitals remain closed.

READ MORE:

Excess deaths rise to 11,000 in research council's latest grim Covid-19 update

Excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic have reached 10,994 according to the latest weekly estimate from the Medical Research Council
News
6 days ago

Excess deaths almost 7,000 since May and still accelerating, say experts

SA recorded almost 2,500 excess deaths in the first half of the year, according to the latest Medical Research Council estimates.
News
1 week ago

Deaths soar to 4,000 above predictions as Covid-19 bares its teeth

Covid-19 has sent the number of deaths in SA "significantly higher than the predicted number based on historical data", the Medical Research Council ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. 'I have lost half my family to Covid-19' South Africa
  5. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X