'This is tantamount to high treason': home affairs official fired for selling visas

“I'm elevating this matter because I wish to take this opportunity to talk to our unions. We accept and understand that unions have an obligation to defend their members, but the manner in which the union to which this lady belonged tried to stifle our [disciplinary] processes leave a lot to be desired,” he said.

“I don't believe that union membership is bigger than patriotism. What this lady was doing is tantamount to high treason, selling the sovereignty of the country to the highest bidder. The police have arrested several other officials for fraudulent activities in the department of home affairs.”

Motsoaledi also announced that his department was extending all permits and visas that were due to expire during the lockdown from the end of July to October 31.

He then turned to amendments to the Electoral Act ordered by the Constitutional Court to allow independent candidates to contest national and municipal elections.

He said it was not true that the governing ANC was determined to frustrate the process with the intention of delaying the implementation of the amendments ahead of the next general election in 2024.

“There are rumours swirling around that some parties in parliament are very reluctant or not willing to make these amendments or at least to make it in time for the next election,” he said.

“I wish to reassure the nation that this is not the case. As far as the party I represent is concerned ... the ruling party is committed to make the necessary arrangements for the Constitutional Court ruling to be honoured.”

© TimesLIVE