South Africa

Entire Free State nursing school management tests positive for Covid-19

23 July 2020 - 07:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

The entire 16-member management of a Free State nursing school has tested positive for Covid-19.

The management of the Free State Nursing School has, according to the provincial health department, been sent home for self-isolation.

The campus community was informed and contact tracing was initiated.

“This unexpected situation has prompted the department to contemplate putting all campuses of [the nursing school] on recess for two weeks while all affected personnel recover so that this may not negatively impact on the educational programme,” said Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

The institution has campuses in Bloemfontein, Welkom and QwaQwa.

“Currently, the department is busy with risk assessment to determine who can be safely sent home if conditions are good and who can be sent for isolation and quarantine,” Mvambi said.

“It is unfortunate that our panicking students have ... portray[ed] a picture that they were evicted from the campus to their homes.”

