South Africa

Gauteng sees another 209 Covid-19 deaths in one day

26 July 2020 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
There are now 434,200 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, and 6,655 deaths.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

A total of 12,204 new Covid-19 cases and 312 more deaths were announced on Saturday, taking the country's death toll to 6,655.

Gauteng had the most deaths (209) followed by the Eastern Cape (44), KwaZulu-Natal (37), Western Cape (18) and Northern Cape (4).

The total number of infections increased from 421,996 announced on Friday to 434,200 on Saturday.

The health ministry announced the new figures on Saturday night.

Gauteng has the most cases (156,821), followed by the Western Cape (91,033) and KwaZulu-Natal (60,532).

The ministry also announced that 263,054 recoveries have now been recorded.

