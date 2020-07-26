Eastern Cape death-stats snafu sparks witch-hunt

He said the collection of data on Covid-19 deaths was "a normal process with a delay between the death and the official report of it. This includes removing those deaths not related to Covid-19, errors in reporting, removing deaths from patients from outside the region, and so on."

A three-member unit appointed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane a week ago to provide technical support and advice heard that Covid-19 reporting was not being kept up to date because of staff shortages.

The unit is led by Sibongile Zungu, a former head of the KwaZulu-Natal health department who is health minister Zweli Mkhize's clinical adviser.

"The problem started on June 29 when Eastern Cape health failed to reconcile their numbers, even though the private hospitals were sending them," said a source close to the capturing of Covid-19 data in the province.

The Sunday Times has learnt that data capturers only started collating numbers on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Mkhize was visiting the area.

The source told the Sunday Times that during the reconciliation, the number of additional deaths reached as high as 531, but after some number-crunching it dropped to 400.

"Even health spokespeople have been instructed to tell the media it was just a reporting glitch. During the two weeks people who died of Covid-19 were not classified and families were just handed their relatives' bodies," the source said.

Siyanda Manana, spokesperson for the provincial health department, placed the blame on the department's epidemiology unit, which is responsible for collating the figures. The department has been instructed to submit a report.

"Someone neglected his job and is going to face the music. This cannot be allowed to go unpunished," Manana said.

The poor state of Nelson Mandela Bay's hospitals has come under harsh scrutiny over the past few weeks.

This week doctors told The Herald newspaper they do not have sufficient oxygen supplies, patients are tied to their beds because they do not have safety rails, and mortality rates have skyrocketed.