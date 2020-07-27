Railway manager, accomplice arrested with Prasa equipment

A manager and former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have been arrested in possession of stolen assets belonging to the rail agency worth almost R2m.

The busts were made by the police's Organised Crime Unit and Prasa's Protection Services division at the weekend, the rail service said in a statement.

“One of the suspects is an employee of Prasa at management level at a signal depot in the Germiston area in Ekurhuleni.

“The other is a former Prasa manager who now owns an electrical and railway equipment supply company.”

Prasa said a warrant was secured to search the premises of the manufacturing company. About 12 points machines and 50 signal tuning units, all belonging to Prasa, were recovered.

The two suspects were detained at Elsburg police station and are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

Prasa said the investigation continues and further arrests are possible.

The rail service appointed retired brigadier-general Tebogo Rakau as acting head of its protection services earlier this year. The service has also announced it is insourcing security personnel.

“This follows Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo's decision to insource the security personnel after several security contracts were terminated by Prasa. The contracts were found by the offices of the public protector and the auditor-general to have been irregular.

“Four Prasa employees were dismissed last month as a result of their involvement in the procurement of the irregular contracts.

“The 3,100 new recruits are expected to commence their guard duties in August 2020,” Prasa said.

