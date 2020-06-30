Specialist police unit pounce on cable thieves carrying 750kg of Prasa cable

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit delivered a blow to criminal networks stripping the city's passenger rail network of its copper fibre.

The bust came days ahead of the scheduled restart of Metrorail services on Wednesday.

The unit’s successes, along with police interventions and Prasa protection services' successes since Metrorail services stopped during the national Covid-19 lockdown three months ago, have seen hundreds of thousands of rand worth of Prasa copper cable recovered.

On Monday the unit’s members waited near the approaches to known scrap metal dealers in Elsies River, monitoring for vehicles that could be transporting scrap metal.

“A white vehicle was spotted transporting two large bags. A second vehicle followed the lead vehicle,” said Cape Town mayoral committee member (MMC) for safety and security JP Smith.