Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit

Third-year University of KwaZulu-Natal student Wandile Ntuli was confused and surprised when someone sent him R9,000 via e-wallet.

Now he is delighted after social media users rewarded him for his honesty with more than the amount accidentally sent to him.

Ntuli, from Eshowe on the north coast, told TimesLIVE he was “out of words”.

“I never expected a reward. I simply wanted to do the right thing, and then people starting e-walleting me. I have lost count of the amount given to me, but it is definitely more than the R9,000 sent to me in error.”

Ntuli received a text notification of a R9,000 deposit on July 28.

“I was confused. I didn’t know where this money had come from. I started phoning people I know to find out if they had sent it to me. Everyone said they had not.”

Fifteen minutes later, Ntuli received a text message from the sender.

The message stated the money was sent to the wrong number and was intended for the sender's child, who was in hospital.

“I immediately sent the money back. I didn’t waste time sending it back.”

He said the sender, who didn't want to be contacted, sent him R100 airtime to thank him for returning the money.

Ntuli posted about the incident on Twitter.

“I didn’t post it to be praised. I didn’t post it to be rewarded,” he said.