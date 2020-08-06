South Africa

Residents protest against AmaBhaca 'king' Diko amid tender scandal

06 August 2020 - 16:43 By Lulamile Feni
KwaBhaca villagers protest outside the Great Place of their traditional leader Nkosi Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.
KwaBhaca villagers protest outside the Great Place of their traditional leader Nkosi Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Fed-up Eastern Cape villagers have taken a tough stance against the husband of Khusela Diko, the beleaguered spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the wake of the personal protective equipment saga.

About 100 KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) villagers on Thursday protested outside the Great Place of their traditional leader, Nkosi Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, demanding that he reopen a major road he reportedly closed.

Madzikane claims to be the “king” of the AmaBhaca, but this is disputed and his claim is not recognised.

Community leader Maliviwe Ngubelana claimed that Diko had closed the access road connecting to four villages from town.

Ngubelana said: “He closed the road for safety reasons because it's near his royal place. What about the thousands of residents who are struggling to travel to their homes from town?

“Residents were arrested when they complained to the police. Thandisizwe must reopen the access road and withdraw the cases.”

He distanced the AmaBhaca from the alleged corruption scandal. “He lied when he said he is a king ... he is just an ordinary chief,” Ngubelana said.

Neither the police nor Diko could be reached for comment at the time of writing. ​

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Khusela Diko says husband's company did nothing wrong but shouldn't have applied for tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Wednesday that she “regretted” her husband’s company seeking to do business with the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Mampara of the week: Thandisizwe Diko

Hail to the king who isn't really a king. The one who is reputed to lord over only two villages.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Tito Mboweni pulls plug on PPE emergency spending as corruption allegations mount

The National Treasury has resolved to end emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 protective clothing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ... South Africa
  2. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  3. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  4. They’ve all got it in for Zim! I’m blameless! wails Mnangagwa Africa
  5. Molefe, Singh slam Eskom's attempts to make them pay back the money South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X