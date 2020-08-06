CONSUMER WATCH | VW dealer fined R100,000 for dud CD player

The Arcadia dealership said they did not have stock with this option fitted – but would source one from a retailer in Witbank. Mafadza agreed and the handover took place on December 4.

She said that delivery happened late, that “the salesperson rushed through showing her the vehicle” and that when she asked for a demonstration of the CD player, the salesman could not comply because he did not have a CD to insert.

Mafadza did not drive the vehicle, leaving it garaged. She only learned of the faulty CD player during a trip to Limpopo. “The applicant was not able to insert a compact disc into the compact disc player.”

When she got back to Gauteng, she booked the Tiguan in at the dealership on January 4 2018.

But she did not receive the help she might have expected. The dealership said it would not cover the cost of repair and accused Mafadza of tampering with the CD player.

“The applicant requested a copy of the fault inspection report, but the respondent refused to give the applicant a copy.”

Then she tried to seek assistance from Volkswagen South Africa, approaching the managing director of the company with her grievance, an initiative described as “unsuccessful” in the case document.

Where to next?

Mafadza lodged a complaint with the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (MIOSA), which made correspondence with the dealership on March 22 2018, informing them of the complaint and requesting a response. A follow-up was sent on July 26 2018.

McCarthy Volkswagen Arcadia did not respond to either.

The ombudsman communicated to Mafadza that the dealership’s lack of response was viewed as contravention of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) 68 of 2008 and recommended that she register a complaint with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) “in order for them to act in terms of section 72 of the CPA”.

The NCC said it could not pursue the matter, while acknowledging a “dispute of facts” relating to the alleged tampering of the CD player.

It told Mafadza: “Issues of dispute of facts can be appropriately addressed through an arbitration process. We note that the damage does not render the vehicle inoperable and that it could be repaired, which does not warrant cancellation of the sales agreement.”

The commission then issued a notice of non-referral and closed their file. So Mafadza approached the NCT, which adjudicates independently with the aim of “fairness and justice for everyone in the consumer and credit market”.