Eskom says key union co-ordinator Paris Mashego will be missed

Eskom has sent condolences to the family of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) national energy sector co-ordinator Paris Mashego, who died on Tuesday.

“In his role as an NUM official and national energy organiser, he was the main link between Eskom and the NUM, and we enjoyed the robust engagements that we had with him as part of the NUM team,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

"He was a negotiator of note. He will be sorely missed.”

Eskom said it had known Mashego as a hard-working employee before he became an NUM shop steward and later a full-time official.

Mashego not only led the union's negotiating team in talks with Eskom, but also spent many years working at the Duvha power station, starting at the human resources department in 1981.