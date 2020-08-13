South Africa

Illicit cigarettes seized as Hawks raid Limpopo warehouse

13 August 2020 - 13:53 By TimesLIVE
Police raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday.
Police raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Forty-two boxes containing packs of cigarettes from an assortment of brands including Remington Gold, Royal Express and Pacific Blue, valued at R700,000, have been seized in Limpopo.

The Hawks said the bust was part of “continuous efforts to curb the mushrooming of the illicit cigarettes trade in the province”. 

Officials raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday. Some of the boxes were found inside a Toyota bakkie parked next to the facility which was also seized.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes and is expected to appear in the Mokopane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“More operations to address the illicit cigarette trade are going to be conducted,” said the Hawks.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Piling more tax on legal cigarettes 'a gift to criminal suppliers'

Significant new resources need to be allocated to revenue service Sars to ensure that the legal cigarette market can be taken back from criminals in ...
News
3 weeks ago

See which smokers are paying the most, and least, for lockdown cigarettes

SA smokers hankering for a puff during lockdown have been paying through the nose for their habit, with prices soaring by an average of 250%.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X