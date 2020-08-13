South Africa

Ramaphosa, level 2 & Eskom: Mzansi calls for government to #PutSAFirst

13 August 2020 - 10:07 By Jessica Levitt
SA is gatvol after load-shedding was announced on Thursday.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A day after it was revealed that SA might move to lockdown level 2, Eskom announced rolling blackouts across the country, prompting many South Africans to vent on Twitter.

Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country this week on updates regarding the coronavirus pandemic, his name has reached the top trends list as South Africans call for change to the lockdown restrictions.

From Ramaphosa to Eskom, #PutSAFirst has united many. Here's what people had to say:

 

#PutSAFirst

#Load-shedding

#Ramaphosa

