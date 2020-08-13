Ramaphosa, level 2 & Eskom: Mzansi calls for government to #PutSAFirst
A day after it was revealed that SA might move to lockdown level 2, Eskom announced rolling blackouts across the country, prompting many South Africans to vent on Twitter.
Even though President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country this week on updates regarding the coronavirus pandemic, his name has reached the top trends list as South Africans call for change to the lockdown restrictions.
From Ramaphosa to Eskom, #PutSAFirst has united many. Here's what people had to say:
#PutSAFirst
Yes #PutSouthAfricaFirst but then it looks like there's nothing they have for us, as people and citizens of this land we ought to unite and build our own economy. We need to start thinking about how can we do it on our own. pic.twitter.com/1j5m7d7iMr— Common Sense (@Nkulie_thabza) August 13, 2020
We should never have a doubt about being one of the best nations in the world, we should brag about it to an extent we are annoying to everyone that is selfish of our country and nation. #PutSouthAfricaFirst— Mario Khumalo (@MarioKhumalo) August 12, 2020
President @cryilramaphosa plz can u try #PutSouthAfricaFirst Sans are suffering...think about the youth of @RSA pic.twitter.com/Rb6PJQQAC0— David🔥👷 (@David_MD07) August 13, 2020
#Load-shedding
The government likes selling us dreams. I remember when Ramaphosa said we would not have loadsheddibg during lockdown #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/BpvVUH6nxm— lenyora (@lenyoraThe1st) August 13, 2020
Lol, it's like our country is saying you can either have #Loadshedding or alcohol.— Zimasa (@ZimasaDeti) August 13, 2020
The incompetency at #Eskom , this SOE keeps getting worse by the day #Loadshedding— Master J (@JostaMasterJ) August 13, 2020
#Ramaphosa
Imagine if Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC government were as obsessed about fixing Eskom as they are about banning alcohol and cigarettes. The right people would be arrested for starters.— Dean Macpherson MP 🇿🇦 (@DeanMacpherson) August 13, 2020
Ramaphosa fooled South Africans under the Thuma Mina Scam— Kim Jong UN #PutSouthAfricaFirst 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@AfricanRiser) August 8, 2020
Today I want to say #VoetsekRamaphosa ! pic.twitter.com/IIzWtwDTn2