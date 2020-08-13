Why Brad Binder has the cojones to become a MotoGP champion

“I don’t enjoy coming second. I’d rather crash than come second.”

Brad Binder’s words, told to me in a December interview while he was back home in SA, stuck in my head as I watched the closing laps of last Sunday’s Czech MotoGP in Brno.

He’d been answering my question about his seeming big-match temperament, where I’d noted that in the career-climbing Moto3 and Moto2 racing categories he tended to go for wins rather than settling for a safer second or third place.

Binder had concurred, saying he’s probably willing to take more risks than some riders. Our December story ran with the headline “I’d rather crash than finish second” and I was wondering if that line might come back to haunt him as I joined legions of nervous South Africans watching Sunday’s battle of Brno.

Having qualified seventh, the Red Bull KTM rider was chasing down race leader Franco Morbidelli’s Petronas Yamaha after picking off one rider after another as he made his way to the front.

“That’s enough Brad,” one was compelled to plead as he snatched second place from championship leader Fabio Quartararo and set off after Morbidelli who had built a lead of 1.5 seconds.

“Morbidelli’s too far ahead, just stay on the black stuff and settle for a podium finish; that will be a remarkable feat in itself.”

But that, as I was reminded this past Sunday, isn’t how Brad thinks and the kid apparently has no fear. He kept pushing that KTM to its twitching and sliding limits, seemingly always just on the edge of disaster — and with his last two races still fresh in the memory.

Two weeks before Brno he’d crashed out of the Andalusia MotoGP in Spain while pushing hard to make up time after a first-lap bump with KTM Tech3’s Miguel Oliviera that had dropped him to the back of the field.

The Sunday before that at the same Jerez circuit, in his debut MotoGP race, Binder finished 13th after pushing too hard and running into the sand trap midway through the race.

But things like that apparently don’t get inside Brad’s head. Past disappointments are consigned to the recycling bin and it’s all about the next target; the rider ahead has to be passed. It’s the way champions think, and Brad had already proven his big-match temperament by winning the 2016 Moto3 title and finishing runner-up in last year’s Moto2 championship.