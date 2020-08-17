South Africa

Snow and rain help fill up Western Cape dams

17 August 2020 - 21:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Western Cape dam levels rose after recent rain, the provincial government said on Monday.
Western Cape dam levels rose after recent rain, the provincial government said on Monday.
Image: Johnny Miller

This week's cold front will leave South Africans shivering and damp, but at least the Western Cape's dams are filling up due to the heavy rainfall.

Provincial dam levels are now at 66.5% on average, with some areas, including Cape Town, even better off.

This is according to the Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell.

“We hope to continue to see further rain and snow, in order to see further increases in dam levels in the coming months,” he said.

'Typical of late winter': snow, rain, wind and cold for SA this week

Cold weather is on the cards for most provinces this week as a cold front is expected to hit the country on Monday afternoon, the SA Weather Service ...
News
13 hours ago

Continuous winter rainfall has had a positive effect on the Theewaterskloof and Voëlvlei dams, which increased by more than 5% in the past week.

The province is now in the midst of a severe winter storm.

The SA Weather Service is advising the adverse weather will continue at least until Tuesday evening, including gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, extreme cold and snowfall.

“Our disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders continue to be on standby to respond to storm-related incidents around the province,” said Bredell.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Disaster management teams on high alert as rain, snow and gale-force winds forecast for Western Cape

The Western Cape government has urged residents to be on high alert as rain and snow are predicted for the week ahead.
News
1 day ago

Power cuts may return this week: Eskom

Eskom says the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units, due to breakdowns or ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa
  2. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  3. High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover South Africa
  4. Level 2 of lockdown: What's allowed — and what's not South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X