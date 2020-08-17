Snow and rain help fill up Western Cape dams
This week's cold front will leave South Africans shivering and damp, but at least the Western Cape's dams are filling up due to the heavy rainfall.
Provincial dam levels are now at 66.5% on average, with some areas, including Cape Town, even better off.
This is according to the Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell.
“We hope to continue to see further rain and snow, in order to see further increases in dam levels in the coming months,” he said.
Continuous winter rainfall has had a positive effect on the Theewaterskloof and Voëlvlei dams, which increased by more than 5% in the past week.
The province is now in the midst of a severe winter storm.
The SA Weather Service is advising the adverse weather will continue at least until Tuesday evening, including gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, extreme cold and snowfall.
“Our disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders continue to be on standby to respond to storm-related incidents around the province,” said Bredell.