Illicit cigarette seller says business was good while it lasted

Not everyone is celebrating the reopening of cigarettes sales.

Sabelo Radebe* said for him it means the end of a thriving business selling loose cigarettes for ballooned prices.

“I was selling loose cigarettes for R5 each and it was going well,” he told TimesLIVE.

“I was going through a few boxes every day, but now things will definitely slow down. It hasn't been that busy this morning,” he said.

He was back to charging R3.