SA booze industry to help reduce the harm of its products - this is how

The South African alcohol industry says it will invest a minimum of R150m in harm-reduction programmes over the next year.

The industry's members include the National Liquor Traders Council, the South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba), the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa), Vinpro, and manufacturers.

“The industry will support legislative and enforcement measures to reduce drinking and driving/walking by capacitating law enforcement with resources to effectively enforce it, and by partnering with retailers regarding interventions in high-risk areas,” said industry spokesperson Sibani Mngadi.

“Alcohol evidence centres that will have the capacity to process breath alcohol testing and immediately make available results for prosecution purposes is one of the measures to be put in place.

“The industry will ramp up its consumer education campaigns on binge drinking, which will include responsible messaging as well as defining drinking guidelines to influence behaviour.