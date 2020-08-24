48 crashes, nine deaths, 100 injuries — in one province, during one weekend

On the first weekend since the ban on alcohol sales was lifted, 48 car crashes were recorded in Mpumalanga alone.

This is according to community safety MEC Gabisile Tshabalala.

The majority of the crashes occurred at night, the MEC said. Nine people died, 54 suffered serious injuries and 46 had slight injuries.

Tshabalala said the incidents were an indication that people were not abiding by lockdown regulations. She has since called on law-enforcement officials to arrest those breaking the law.